Italian Model Valentina Fradegrada Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Yellow Bikini

Valentina Fradegrada stunned many of her 2.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, December 15, with her most recent post. The Italian model took to the popular social media platform to share a hot new video that saw her clad in a strappy bikini that put her fit body on display.

The video-clip showed Fradegrada strutting her stuff on a beach as she walked on some rocks. She was shot from different angles, allowing the viewers to get a good glimpse of her whole body and outfit.

Fradegrada sported a two-piece bathing suit boasting a colorful print against a bright yellow background. The top featured small triangles with a long strap that wrapped around her torso, highlighting her slender midsection. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms with thin sides that tied into bows that dangled against her hips.

Fradegrada wore diving masks on her forehead. Her brunette tresses were styled down in natural strands that fell hung down her back.

Fradegrada paired the clip with a teasing message in which she asked her fans if they have ever seen a wild place. She also revealed that the video was an ad for Bang Energy, a brand for which she is an ambassador, as she indicates in her Instagram bio. In this particular instance, she was promoting the brand’s lemon drop drink. Fradegrada included a special discount code for her fans.

Her fans proved to enjoy the post. Within three hours, it has garnered more than 54,800 likes and upwards of 80 comments. They flocked to the comments section to praise Fradegrada’s beauty and sex appeal and also to express their admiration for the bombshell.

“You are too beautiful. Hello, kisses, you are hot,” one of her followers wrote.

“You’re such a doll,” replied another admirer.

“I thank all these energy drinks and their companies because they allow me to see and admire you in all your splendor Valentina… thanks BangEnergy! Goodnight! Kisses from Domenico!” a third fan chimed in.

“A complete bombshell,” added a fourth user.

Fradegrada often shares sexy updates that push the limits of Instagram’s community guidelines. As The Inquisitr has pointed out, she previously posted a series of snapshots of herself wearing a different yellow two-piece set. It featured a rather revealing design that included a straight-cut top made from a very narrow piece of fabric that left plenty of underboob on display. Another strap ran below her breasts, drawing further attention to her chest. Her matching bottoms boasted a classic U-shaped waistband.