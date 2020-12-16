Andreane Chamberland Posts A Cheeky Tanning Session Update To Instagram

Instagram sensation Andreane Chamberland stunned her 555,000 followers with her recent cheeky post. The update, which was posted on Monday, December 14, showed herself and several other models lined up while they caught some rays. All of the women appeared to be topless as they lay on their stomachs while wearing white thongs.

In the image Andreane sunbaked along with Marie Gabrielle, Mylene Lacroix, and Kim Kokonutt. While it was hard to tell all of the blond models apart, Marie was the only brunette, so it was easy to distinguish where she lay in the line. Considering the way in which Andreane lined up the names, it is possible that Andreane is the model furthermost away from the camera.

The models all wore white bikini bottoms as they stretched out alongside each other, head-to-toe. Blond curls on the front model cascaded down over her back but did little to hide the advent of some serious sideboob. The others also posed with their hair over their backs and their arms outstretched. This meant that the focal point was firmly on the center of the snap where the row of pert derrieres was on display.

In the background, a crystal clear inground pool could be seen. Two men were in the water, one with what appeared to be a drink in his hand. Surrounding the pool was a lush landscaped garden that gave off a distinctly tropical vibe as the sun shone down over the entire scene.

Andreane’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. It only took a day for the photo to gather more than 8,300 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Paradise seems to be real,” one follower joked in the comments section.

“Nice peach x4,” another fan declared in reference to the peachy butts featured in the alluring pic.

“Wow sublime,” a user stated.

“What an amazing pic,” a fourth person wrote, also adding the fire emoji at the end.

This emoji got a serious workout by those that chose to show how they felt rather than use words. In addition, the heart and heart-eyes ones saw a lot of attention as did the peach emoji — for obvious reasons.

Andreane often teases her followers when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent update saw the celebrity rocking a teeny white bikini as she flaunted a little underboob. Needless to say, her fans were very quick indeed as they rushed in to show their appreciation for the swimwear update.