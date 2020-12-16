Rachel Cook Showcases Lingerie-Clad Body Smeared In Whipped Cream For Photo With Girlfriend

Rachel Cook gave her 3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, December 15, something to look at with her latest upload. The former Playboy model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post an eye-popping image in which she was seen rocking a lingerie set with cream on her body as she posed with fellow model Lindsey Demyan.

The picture featured both models outside as they posed in front of some trees during a bright, sunny day. Cook faced the camera while seemingly kneeling down next to Demyan, who had her back turned toward the viewer, putting her booty on display. Cook was smearing whipped cream on her girlfriend’s booty as she glanced at the camera with a coquettish facial expression.

Cook was dressed in a scarlet red two-piece set made from a lacy material. Its demi cups were covered in semi-sheer fabric, though its design prevented it from being too revealing. Cook also had cream spread on her chest.

Demyan rocked a black two-piece, which included a pair of see-through bottoms boasting a thong back that bared her tight buns. She looked down at Cook while arching her back, drawing further attention to her derriere.

Cook noted in the caption that this is the first time she featured another girl on her personal website. She also used the space to wish her millions of fans a happy holiday season.

Her fans proved to like the post. Within three hours, it has attracted more than 32,700 likes and upwards of 215 comments. Many of them took to the comments section to share their reaction to the racy photo, while others used the occasion to express their feelings for Cook.

“I shouldn’t really like this. But I can’t just walk by,” one of her fans chimed in, adding a laughing emoji after the words.

“You are so gorgeous in your picture,” a second fan raved.

“Won’t lie sounded lil better da first time but enjoyed pic both times,” a third fan shared.

“You look absolutely gorgeous Rachel,” replied a fourth admirer.

Cook has been promoting the content from Nirvana, the new online magazine she runs. Over the weekend, she posted a three-part slideshow in which she stripped down to a skimpy two-piece bathing suit while sporting a new hairstyle, as The Inquisitr has previously written. Her bikini was white with light purple around the edges. It featured a classic triangle top with small cups and thin straps that tied behind her neck. The bottoms boasted side strings that tied into bows.