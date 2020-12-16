Matthew McConaughey Elaborates On Criticism Of Condescending Hollywood Liberals

During an interview on Good Morning Britain, actor Matthew McConaughey elaborated on his recent comments on Hollywood liberals, who he suggested are condescending toward Americans who supported Donald Trump.

“You need liberals. What I don’t think we need is the illiberals,” he said, per The Hill. “What I don’t think that some liberals see is that they’re often being cannibalized by the illiberals.”

According to the True Detective star, both sides of the political spectrum can be “unfair” and “completely illegitimize the other side.”

“The two extremes illegitimize those two sides. Or they exaggerate that side’s stance into an irrational state that makes no sense and that’s not fair when either side does that.”

As reported by Deadline, McConaughey also touched on the topic of cancel culture and its threat to free speech. He argued that American society requires more confrontation and openness to opposing opinions if democracy is to continue to function.

“You’ve got to have confrontation to have unity. That’s when a democracy works really well.”

The Greenlights author claimed that the current political landscape does not have “true confrontation” that allows opposing points to have “validation” and legitimacy. The actor also spoke about “fake news” and noted the difficulty in determining which media outlets and leaders to trust. With heightened levels of distrust, he argued that people begin to distrust themselves, and this “leads to some really tough places.” The solution, he said, is a leader that is trustworthy — whether all Americans agree with them or not.

Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

Per USA Today, McConaughey used his interview with Brand to express empathy for Trump supporters who are upset about the 2020 election and noted that the “losing side” is never content with the results. He claimed that there are people on the “illiberal left” who “absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant” to the rest of the country and pointed to Hollywood as an example of people who have this attitude.

McConaughey also noted at the time that Joe Biden appeared to be America’s selection for the country’s next president. Per CTV News, Biden was officially stated the winner of the 2020 election by the Electoral College on Monday.

Although McConaughey did not specifically mention the Democratic Party, others have pointed to the coalition while making similar criticisms. Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang argued that Democrats have fallen away from their working class roots and alienated many Americans, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders claimed Trump won in 2016 because the party abandoned the working class.