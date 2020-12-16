Anna Katharina Slays In Purple Bikini Top And Low-Rise Jeans

Anna Katharina gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers some motivation on Monday, December 14, when she teased them with a hot new post. The American model and fitness personality took to the app to share a video in which she flaunted her insane physique by wearing a bikini top and flattering bottoms.

Anna was captured posing by an open door. The photographer was outside and framed her from the thighs up as she moved around, swaying her hips and looking seductively at the viewer.

Anna sizzled in the upper half of a two-piece swimsuit that boasted an interesting design. It included small purple cups held together by a series of colorful straps that crisscrossed over her chest, highlighting her ample cleavage.

On her lower body, Anna had on a pair of low-rise jean pants that showcased her taut stomach. Distressed details on the thighs added an edgy vibe to the look.

Anna wore her blond hair swept over to one side and styled in soft waves that fell over her shoulders.

She revealed in the caption that the post was an add for Bang Energy, a brand she represents as an ambassador, as listed in her Instagram bio. She shared that the purple guava pear flavor, which she was promoting in this specific clip, was the first she ever tried, adding it remains her favorite. Anna also used the space to interact with her fans, asking them which flavor they like best.

The post has garnered more than 19,200 likes and nearly 100 comments since going live yesterday. Her followers used the opportunity to rave about Anna’s beauty and also to respond to her question.

“Just ridiculously beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Thanks to your beauty, the merchandising grow!” replied another fan.

“Miami Cola is one of my favs!” added a third follower.

“I feel very sorry for that bang drink because you look so incredible so amazingly beautiful that truly who gives a crap about that drink you’re the only thing in the video worth watching and looking at and remembering,” chimed in a fourth user.

Anna is no stranger to sharing images that showcase her gym-honed body. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded a photo that saw her posing with her back toward the camera as she wore a pair of booty-enhancing pants. They were unusual white leggings that included pockets on the back. They featured a high-rise design that accentuated her slim waist. On her torso, she wore a blue sports bra with a detail along the front and medium shoulder straps.