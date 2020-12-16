Lexi Kai Bends Forward To Show She Isn’t Wearing A Bra In Sultry Instagram Share

Instagram model Lexi Kai took to her social media platform early this week with a spectacular black-and-white photo that thrilled her 763,000 followers. She dressed in a revealing ensemble that made the most of her ample assets, and added a caption indicating that she felt elegant and sexy in the outfit.

Lexi wore a short, gingham sundress with a snug, curve-hugging fit. It featured a very low, sweetheart neckline and narrow straps, one of which slipped off her shoulder as she posed.

The curvy fitness trainer stood with her knees together and leaned forward, letting her voluptuous bare breasts nearly spill out of the front of the dress. The enticing depth of her cleavage was placed compositionally in the center of the image, and virtually impossible to ignore.

Lexi paired the garment with a classic motorcycle jacket, the only difference being that it appeared to be made from a shiny vinyl fabric as opposed to leather. The long sleeves covered her arms, but the rest of the coat was slung around the middle of her back to showcase as much bare skin as possible.

Lexi’s Instagram followers loved her look in the post, and took to the comments section with glowing praise for the buxom blonde. Many noted the retro vibe of the bombshell snap, and one suggested it resembled an ad for Guess Jeans — recognizing the iconic model and photographic style used by the clothing brand’s ad campaign in the early-mid 90s. Lexi confirmed that the photo was from a test shoot with one of their photographers.

“Lookin like an ol Hollywood icon,” one supporter observed.

“Vintage energy babe,” a second person remarked.

“So sexy queen absolutely gorgeous looking,” another fan raved, emphasizing their compliment with a collection of affectionate symbols at the end.

“Absolutely world-class me dear Lexi. Ready for the Christmas season and office. So beautiful you are. Sending you [Christmas tree, Santa, puppy, rose, and dual pink heart emoji,]” a fourth person gushed.

Many other supporters also chose to convey their feelings by using combinations of various emoji, as her page was flooded with hearts, flames, butterflies, lips, and applause symbols.

Only a few days ago, The Inquisitr covered a post in which Lexi wore a skimpy black bikini that showed of her curvaceous booty and got drenched with multi- colored bubbles at a car wash. She sprawled out on her belly in a pool of soapy water that flowed off of a flawless BMW e440 parked in the background, and expertly posed to draw focus to her ample backside.