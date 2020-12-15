Laura Sagra Wears A Beanie As She Shows Off Sideboob In A Fish Scale Swimsuit

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra impressed her 980,000 followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Monday, December 14, saw the celebrity wearing a beanie and swimsuit as she posed in the sunshine.

In the caption, Laura referenced the fact that she had previously shared a video post regarding her outfit and was now providing a still image. As to be expected, her fans were definitely delighted by the additional update.

Laura wore a uniquely patterned swimsuit in a shade of pale blue. It featured a fish scale pattern and thin yellow straps. Standing slightly side-on to the photographer, some sideboob, as well as her pert derriere, were revealed due to the dramatic cut of the bathing suit.

In addition to the stunning swimwear, the model also wore a chunky-knit white beanie on top of her gorgeous blond locks. However, why she chose to wear this item was unclear as the weather on the day appeared to be gloriously sunny.

The Instagram sensation stood in front of an inground swimming pool as she looked back at something over her shoulder. Her straightened locks tumbled down over one shoulder as she did so and she held her fisted hands together in front of her flat stomach.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within a single day, the photo had already garnered 32,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her avid supporters.

With a large fanbase across the globe, many of Laura’s responders did so in languages other than English. The Spanish term “hermosa” cropped up regularly, as did “preciosa.” According to a Google translation, these words mean “beautiful” and “precious,” respectively.

“Just wowwww,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Laura love,” a fan remarked.

“Hottest,” another user simply stated.

“Crush,” a fourth person wrote, also adding some heart-eyed emoji to the end of their statement to further enhance their statement.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers resorted to the use of emoji in order to convey how they felt. Most regularly used were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, the lips and kissing emoji were also very popular as well.

Laura often flaunts her killer curves when posting content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off her toned body while wearing a green crop top and tight black pants. In that update to her social media account, she shared video footage as she danced around in time to the music playing over the top of the clip.