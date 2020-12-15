Sierra Skye Drops To Her Knees For A Selfie In A Lace Bustier & Minuscule White Thong: ‘Dreamy’

Sierra Skye knows how to keep her 4.1 million Instagram followers coming back for more. The model often dazzles her massive online audience by flaunting her bombshell figure in scanty ensembles and kept up the trend in the most recent addition to her page on Tuesday evening.

The 25-year-old certainly brought the heat in her latest social media post, which saw her rocking nothing more than a set of skimpy white lingerie from PrettyLittleThing that complemented her deep tan. She sported a semi-sheer lace bustier that hugged her midsection in all of the right ways, accentuating her voluptuous assets and slender frame. The piece was strapless, offering a peek at her toned arms and shoulders, while its low-cut sweetheart neckline exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. It also had thick, flattering seams over its bodice and a ruffled hemline that gave the piece a flirty vibe.

Sierra went even racier with the lower half of her look. She wore nothing more than a tiny white thong that left very little to the imagination. The garment showed off her pert derriere in its entirety, as well as shapely thighs and lean legs. It also had a thin, strappy waistband that sat high up on her hips to help accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The blond bombshell showed off her barely-there look in a sizzling selfie that instantly captivated her adoring fans. She posed in front of a full-length mirror for the shot, dropping down to her knees as she positioned her body in profile to the glass. She positioned her cell phone in front of her head to capture the image, effectively hiding her face but ensuring that her followers got the best look at her killer curves.

She wrapped a black-and-white polka-dotted scarf around her locks, which were styled down in loose waves. Sierra also accessorized with a silver chain bracelet to give her ensemble a hint of bling.

It wasn’t long before the upload started racking up likes and comments. It has been double-tapped more than 23,000 times after just 35 minutes of going live and has been flooded with dozens of compliments as well.

“So amazingly hot,” one person wrote.

“Little angel,” quipped another fan.

“Whata great body!” a third follower praised.

“Sexy perfection,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Sierra shows some skin more often than not on her Instagram page. In a video update shared on Sunday, the babe was seen sporting a semi-sheer lace teddy while lounging on the floor. That look proved popular as well, earning over 98,000 likes and 726 comments to date.