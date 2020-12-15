Danielle Knudson Flaunts Bombshell Body In An ‘Electric Violet’ Zippered Bra & Matching Leggings

Danielle Knudson left little to the imagination while modeling a sexy outfit from a popular yoga retailer. The model added the scorching new update to her Instagram feed on December 15, and it included three photos that showed off her fit figure.

The first image in the series captured Danielle posing in a bedroom. She stood in front of a bed that was made with crisp white linens, and a ceiling fan was hung behind her. Danielle looked straight into the camera with a smile, placing her arms near her hips. She tilted her head back slightly and flaunted her fit figure in a two-piece set from retailer Alo — a brand that she has rocked many times before.

She opted for a purple set that complemented her bronze body. The garment had a scooping neckline that showed off her tanned cleavage and bare collar. The upper left corner was etched with the company logo in a matching shade. It had a set of thick straps that stretched over her shoulders, leaving her arms in full view. The bottom band was tight on her ribcage, and it had a zipper in the middle, drawing further attention to Danielle’s chest.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching leggings. The garment was worn high on Danielle’s hips, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass frame. The piece also clung tightly to her slender thighs. She wore her long, blond locks with a deep side part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders. The second photo in the deck saw Danielle posing in a similar spot, but she added a purple sweater over her bra.

The last image in the series captured the model stripped down to her original look. She wore her hair swept over one eye, adding another sexy element to the shot. In the caption of the update, Danielle asked her fans which image they liked the most. Within a matter of minutes, the post has earned more than 1,500 likes and 50-plus comments. Some fans commented with their favorite shot, while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“You look great in that color, I don’t know if I’ve asked you this before but is it your favorite color??” one follower asked, adding a series of purple hearts.

“1 of course! It shows the most of ur exquisitely gorgeous body! And well…we all know how beautiful ur face is!” a second chimed in.

” That color on you is fire. I love you babe,” another exclaimed.

“A beautiful Canadian in hot violet. If only there was a hot pink version of the outfit then the shot would be fiery explosive,” one more chimed in.