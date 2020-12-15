Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Cleavage In White Tank & Snakeskin Boots: ‘A Shade Of Red For Every Woman’

Yovanna Ventura shared a stunning set of four photos of herself that focused on the red lipstick she chose to wear. She encouraged her Instagram followers by telling them that there’s a perfect shade for every woman.

In all the pictures, Yovanna wore a skintight white tank with a wide strap on one side and two smaller straps on the other. The top’s scoop-neck style dipped low enough to allow her breasts to push over the edge, revealing plenty of cleavage. She paired that with high-waisted skinny jeans that showcased her slender waist and voluptuous curves. The model wore her layered brunette locks in loose curls, which fell over her shoulder and framed her face from a side part.

Yovanna snapped old-school selfies for the first and final images, and she also wore an ebony leather jacket in those shots. The pictures revealed her crimson manicure that matched the brilliant red lipstick on her full lips. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and several gold rings on her fingers.

She took the jacket off for the second and third photographs, which she posed for while sitting in a large hanging wicker chair hooked onto a sturdy stand. Yovanna posed in the chair on a patio in front of several palm trees and other tropical greenery. The poses revealed a pair of high-heeled, knee-high snakeskin boots.

Yovanna noted in her caption that her outfit came from Revolve. Instagram users gave the post plenty of support, with more than 30,000 hitting the “like” button. Nearly 215 fans also took the time to leave a positive reply.

“Wow! Mad respect. Such an amazing beautiful queen. You look like a Latina Sandy from Grease,” one follower declared, adding a lightning bolt and a rose.

“OMG! Stop it. Awesome. You are absolutely stunning. Did you do a Cadillac commercial?” a second fan wondered, including a heart.

“Black pants got you looking like a REAL Latina. God bless. You are gorgeous,” a third Instagram user enthused, with several heart-eye and heart-kiss smilies.

“There’s no one like you in this world. You’re an angel of endless grace and beauty,” a fourth devotee replied, along with heart-eye, hearts, and a peach.

Yovanna is active on her social media, and she regularly gives her followers a peek into her daily life. She often shows off her curves in sexy outfits and swimsuits. The Inquistr reported that she recently showed off some art inspiration and an unexpected selfie.