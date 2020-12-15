Sara Sampaio Rocks Sports Bra And Tight Shorts As She Takes A Dip In The Ocean

Sara Sampaio wowed her 7.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, December 15, when she treated them to a new photo. The Victoria’s Secret Angel was captured at the beach clad in a workout set that highlighted her enviable physique, and her fans were quick to react.

The picture showed Portuguese supermodel and actress standing neat the turquoise ocean, which filled the entire background along with the bright blue sky and its clouds. Sampaio faced the camera while flashing a bright smile at the viewer. She stood with her legs past hips-width distance, highlighting her toned quads.

Sampaio rocked a pink two-piece set that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. It included a pair of tight shorts that clung to her lower body. It featured a thick waistband that rose above her navel, showcasing her upper abs. For the shot, Sampaio tugged at it slightly.

She paired it with a sports bra with a bottom elastic that appeared to give it a good amount of support. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders to complete the top.

Sampaio wore her brunette hair pulled up in a top bun. She accessorized her look with a stylish gold necklace featuring several chains and pendants.

In the caption, Sampaio revealed that she had gone for a “jump in the ocean” after working out, sharing that feeling of seawater on sweaty skin is one of her favorite sensations. She also shared that it is currently cold where she is.

The post has attracted more than 114,000 likes and over 340 comments. Her followers took to the comments section to praise Sampaio’s fit body and beauty and also to share their admiration for her.

“No matter how cold u r surrounded by, u would still be hot LOL,” one user wrote.

“Enjoy these fleeting moments of life.. Beaches helps!” replied another fan.

“Nice, slim body [OK hand sign] [emoji blowing heart kiss] Beautiful legs,” a third admirer chimed in.

“It maybe cold where you are, but you being there warms it up at least 30 degrees,” added a fourth follower.

Sampaio seems to stun her fans no matter what she wears. Late last week, she took to the social media app to post a couple of photos of herself enjoying a lazy afternoon in lingerie, as The Inquisitr has previously stated. She sat back in a wicker hanging chair as she enjoyed a warm beverage. Sampaio sizzled in a one-piece set made from white lace. The teddy featured an underwire structure that accentuated her bust and black shoulders straps.