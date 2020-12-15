Niece Waidhofer Sports Plunging Corset & Barely There Underwear In Tantalizing Bedroom Snap

On Tuesday, December 15, American model Niece Waidhofer made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading an Instagram post that consisted of a stunning snap and a slightly strange photo.

In the first image, the 30-year-old sat with her legs spread on a bed adorned with a white duvet and a decorative pillow. Glittery wall art and a window can be seen in the background.

Niece faced away from the camera and rested one of her hands on her bent knee, as she touched her ankle. She lowered her gaze and parted her full lips.

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in a gold corset with black lace detailing. She paired the plunging garment with barely there black underwear that left little to the imagination. She also sported a pair of sheer black stockings. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and lean legs on display.

The following picture focused on a can of corn that had been decorated with a Furby’s face. The can had placed on what appears to be a balcony railing overlooking a beautiful body of water and numerous trees.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 56,000 likes. Many of Niece’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“My god…. you are amazing,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of fire, red rose, red heart, and tongue emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow so sexy and beautiful as always. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” added a different devotee, along with a fire, a pink heart, and a kissing face emoji.

A few followers also commented on the second photo.

“I’m just here for the corn pics,” quipped a commenter.

“Canned corn sponsorship?” questioned another Instagram user.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Niece has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut lavender cropped tank top. That post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.