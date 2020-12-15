Laurence Bédard Rocks Sheer Pale Pink Camisole

Instagram model Laurence Bédard wowed her 2.9 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, December 15, showed the celebrity sitting on the edge of a divan while wearing a pretty pink camisole from the Adam & Eve collection. As to be expected, there was an instant flurry of activity in the comments section.

Laurence wore a stunning sheer top that plunged down low at the front. Since the model was sitting side-on to the camera, not a lot of cleavage could be seen as she raised her hand and delicately tucked a section of hair behind her ear. The camisole also featured a floral pattern that was outlined in black and centered around the bust area.

Because of the sheer nature of the material that fell to her smooth thighs, some of Laurence’s tattoos that were covered could be seen through the material. In addition, there were plenty more on display along her arms and legs, of which many fans commented on when admiring the image.

The Instagram sensation perched on the edge of a gray leather settee, her toned legs bent and one hand resting between them as the photo was captured. The background was blurred out and little could be discerned as a result of this. However, it appeared that large glass doors led out to a balcony.

Laurence’s dark locks were parted in the middle and immaculately styled into a sleek bob as she looked at something that was off-screen. On her face was a serene expression.

Her followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within only five hours, the photo had already gathered an impressive 30,200 likes and more than 200 responses from her adoring fans.

It seemed that Laurence’s supporters were so speechless that they opted to use emoji rather than words the vast majority of the time. However, some comments did sneak through.

“So gorgeous just love the tats,” one follower wrote in the comments section, adding a row of red hearts after their kind words.

“Wow you’re so amazing,” a fan declared.

“So fine,” another user simply stated.

“Beautiful sexy woman,” a fourth person wrote.

Laurence often teases her fans with lingerie shots. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she sported a hot pink lace set from the same label that got pulses rising. Standing outside in front of a scenic landscape, the model stretched her arms high above her head in order to not only show off the underwear but her enviable physique as well.