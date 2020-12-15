Winnie Harlow Embraces Autumn Fashion In Jeweled Denim Jacket & Timberland Boots

Winnie Harlow took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The successful model is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and appears to be embracing autumn fashion for her most recent post.

Harlow stunned in a light blue denim jacket with jewels embroidered all over. Underneath, the former America’s Next Top Model contestant opted for a white T-shirt and teamed the look with jeans that matched her jacket. She wore lace-up wheat nubuck Timberland boots that had gems stuck on the back and their signature logo on the side. Harlow accessorized herself with numerous rings, bracelets, a watch, earrings, and a necklace. She rocked short acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish and styled her long, wavy brunette hair down.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Harlow was captured from head-to-toe in front of a clear blue sky and a number of palm trees that were blowing in the wind. She gave fans a view from behind and gazed over her shoulder.

In the next slide, the What Would You Do? actress showed off her footwear that was placed on top of a small brick wall.

In the third frame, Harlow took a selfie inside what looked to be a car. The sun was shining on her face which helped highlight her incredible cheekbones. Harlow tilted her head to the side and gazed at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the fifth and final pic, she crouched down in the middle of a quiet road. Harlow raised one hand to her locks as they were falling in front of her face and looked effortlessly cool.

For her caption, she informed fans that these snaps were taken in California.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 220 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.4 million followers.

“I think this is one of the most simplest outfits you’ve ever worn which I can actually copy,” one user wrote, adding the crying face emoji.

“You’re beautiful and perfect,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“California weather is so awesome! We can still wear T-shirts, shorts and flip flops here in SoCal in December,” remarked a third fan.

“GORGEOUS QUEEN,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters, adding the love heart emoji.

Last month, Harlow visited Jamacia and wowed in a zebra-print two-piece at the beach while sporting a short pixie cut.