Devin Brugman Reveals Insane Cleavage In Ebony Bodysuit & High-Heel Sandals

Devin Brugman delighted her Instagram followers with a sexy throwback of herself on the floor, wearing very little shortly after she moved into her new home.

The scene was decidedly empty, consisting of a dark swivel chair, shiny brown wooden floors, a light planter, and a fluffy cream carpet. Devin lounged on the rug with her head resting on the edge of the chair, and one foot stretched out onto the floor. She wore an ebony high-cut, square neck bodysuit with small capped sleeves. The garment showcased a generous glimpse of Devin’s ample cleavage, which pushed out over the neckline. It also emphasized her flat tummy and nipped-in waist. The model’s shapely legs looked extra long thanks to the leg opening’s high cut. She wore high-heel peep-toe sandals on her feet, and they revealed a tattoo on one foot.

Devin accessorized with a glad bracelet and dangly black earrings. She wore her long dark locks pulled back with a deep side part, and pieces of her hair contrasted with the white wall behind her. She looked off into the distance with her full lips slightly open and a pleasant look on her face.

In her caption, Devin noted how the picture was taken before she got a couch. She also pointed out that she had no clue at the time how much time she’d spend in her apartment this year. Fans showed the post a lot of love, with more than 12,400 hitting the “like” button, and dozens also took a moment to leave an uplifting reply for the entrepreneur.

“OMG! What beautiful cleavage. You are an angel, Devon,” enthused one follower who included a flame and a black heart.

“Yes, queen! This is giving off supermodel vibes for sure. How do you look so stunning all the time,” a second devotee wondered along with a crown, a rose, and flames.

“This is beautiful! This will be me in two weeks, except single, not beautiful, and without a chair, plant, or rug. You look simply stunning,” wrote a third fan, who added a laughing, crying smiley.

“Smoke show! I never look like you look while lounging in the living room. You are smoking hot,” a fourth Instagram user replied, adding red heart-eye emoji.

