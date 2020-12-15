Madison Beer Rocks Semi-Sheer Romper With Racy Cutouts In Sizzling New Snap

Madison Beer gave her 21.7 million Instagram followers something to look forward to this week when she announced that she would be doing a live performance of her hit single “Selfish” for Vevo this week. The singer accompanied the news with a smoking-hot photo in which she rocked a skintight romper that exposed some serious skin.

She posed for the snap against a white backdrop, ensuring that there would be nothing to distract her audience from her flawless physique. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to imagine that they would be focused on anything else.

The 21-year-old went full smokeshow in the steamy shot as she flaunted her petite frame in a sexy black one-piece that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. The piece was sleeveless and featured a deep scoop neckline that exposed her bronzed decolletage underneath her brunette locks, which spilled over her shoulders and down to her chest in messy waves. It also featured an intricate, semi-sheer lace design over its bodice, which teased a peek at her braless bosom to give the snap even more of a seductive vibe.

The garment proceeded to cinch in at Madison’s midsection, accentuating her flat tummy and tiny waist. It also featured a series of racy cutouts on both sides that exposed her curvy hips, as well as a teasing glimpse at her derriere. The number’s daringly short length was also of note, as it hit just to her upper thighs, leaving her long lean legs on display for her fans to admire.

The “Fools” Singer added a plush white robe as an extra layer to her look, though left it completely open to show off her revealing ensemble underneath. She also teased them with a glimpse of her toned shoulders by letting the garment slide down her arms in an alluring manner.

Fans were thrilled with the Monday afternoon update, and for more reasons than one. It has amassed thousands of notes in the comments section, where some express their excitement for Madison’s Veveo performances. Others, however, couldn’t help but compliment the star’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Love that song, looking forward to seeing it live!” one person wrote.

“OMG YOU’RE SO HOT,” praised another fan.

“I will never get over this outfit, it was made for you,” a third follower remarked.

“How does it feel to be the most gorgeous person alive,” asked a fourth admirer.

The snap has also racked up more than 2.5 million likes within less than a day’s time.