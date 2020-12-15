Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In Rose-Print Bra & Matching Panties: ‘Who’s That Peekin’ Through My Window’

Bruna Rangel Lima wowed in the most recent addition that was added to her Instagram feed. The model shared the sizzling photo on December 15, and her 4.2 million fans have been loving the hot display.

The photo captured the model posing in the center of the frame. She stood in a window, grabbing both sides with her hands. She tilted her head slightly to the side and met the lens with a seductive smile. A geotag in the update indicated that Bruna was in Los Angeles, California. Bruna appeared to be in a bathroom, and there were a sink and mirror behind her. The space was also decorated with lights that were hung from the top of the mirror.

Bruna sported a sexy bra that boasted a bright white color that popped against her allover glow. It was printed with bright red roses with green stems that added a sexy vibe to the outfit. It featured a set of thick straps that were tight on her shoulders, and her slender arms were fully on display. The garment had a scooping neckline that cut off in the middle of her chest, and her audience was treated to a great view of her cleavage. The bottom of the cups had underwire, which helped to accentuate her bust even more.

The bottom of Bruna’s attire matched the same color and style as her top. The front rode low on her navel, and her sculpted abs were on full display. Bruna wore the sides of the panties high on her hips, highlighting her hourglass frame. The scanty cut of the suit also showed off her enviable legs. The model also sported a dainty pendant necklace on her collar, and it trailed to the top of her cleavage.

Bruna wore her silky, brunette tresses with a middle part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the update, Bruna asked who it was that was “peekin’ through” the window. Within a matter of minutes, the update garnered more than 34,000 likes and 300-plus comments, with the overwhelming majority of Instagrammers commenting on her amazing figure.

“You have an amazing body,” one follower gushed added with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Wonderfulll you my Queen stay with me now….my heart is content with you,” a third exclaimed.

“Art made woman… you look incredible and very beautiful,” a third social media user chimed in.

“You’re the new IG queen; without doubt!” one more chimed in with a single flame emoji.