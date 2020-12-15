Lyna Perez Goes Braless Underneath See-Through Netted Top While Flaunting Derriere In A Tiny Thong

Lyna Perez is slaying Instagram yet again. The model often tantalizes her 5.8 million followers on the social media platform by showing off her bodacious figure in scanty ensembles — a trend she continued in her most recent upload on Tuesday, December 15.

The brunette bombshell stood on the patio of a luxurious house in the latest addition to her feed. The space was covered by a large awning, providing her some shade from the bright sun as it illuminated the sky in the background of the image. Meanwhile, Lyna posed in the foreground of the shot with her back to the backside to the camera but turned her head over her shoulder to stare back at the lens with a sultry gaze.

The 28-year-old likely sent pulses racing as she went scantily clad for the photo op in a sexy black fishnet top that left little to the imagination. It fit loosely over her toned arms and shoulders and featured several silver metallic accents on the back that gave the piece a bit of bling. She opted to go braless underneath the garment despite the fact that it was completely see-through. A scandalous amount of cleavage and sideboob was exposed as a result, though her followers hardly seemed to mind the NSFW scene.

Lyna teamed her racy shirt with a minuscule black thong. The panties boasted a g-string style that exposed her enviable buns in their entirety, as well as a peek at her shapely thighs and lean legs. It had a thin waistband that was pulled high up on her hips as she worked the camera, accentuating her trim waist, hourglass silhouette, and bodacious curves.

She added a pair of gorgeous Chanel drop earrings to accessorize her barely-there look, and styled her locks in a sleek half-up, half-down hairdo. They spilled behind her back in loose waves, while a bit of fringe fell to perfectly frame her face and striking features.

Fans were hardly shy about showing their love for the sizzling photo. It has amassed more than 86,000 likes and thousands of comments within just two hours of going live.

“Body goals,” one person wrote.

“Nice cheeks!!” quipped another fan.

“You are so gorgeous and beautiful girl I love you so much,” a third follower gushed.

“Incredibly stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

Lyna is hardly shy about showing some skin in her Instagram uploads. Just last week, the model sent temperatures soaring when she posed in nothing but a towel while enjoying a day at the beach. Fans were thrilled with that shot as well, awarding it over 180,000 likes and 9,309 comments to date.