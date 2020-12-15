Pussycat Doll Carmit Bachar, 46, Radiates Beauty For New ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Shoot

Carmit Bachar — who is one-fifth of the hugely successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — has graced the digital cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam‘s latest issue. The publication via Instagram has shared a number of snapshots from the shoot and it comes as no surprise that Bachar looks nothing short of incredible.

In the first shot, the multiplatinum-selling singer stunned in a one-shouldered gown for the cover. The top half was tight-fitted and a light pink color. The bottom half was navy and made out of poofy material. Bachar styled her wavy red hair down in a glamorous style and appeared to be barefoot.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker was captured with her legs poking out the sides of the dress. She tucked her luscious locks behind her ears and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Bachar was snapped lying down on a wet floor in another one-shouldered garment. The shimmery silver attire displayed her decolletage as well as her arms. She accessorized with a bracelet and painted her short nails with a coat of polish.

Bachar rested her straight hair behind her shoulders and placed both her hands on the wet surface. The songstress gazed up to her left with her piercing eyes and showcased a hint of her profile, which highlighted her sharp jawline.

In the third frame, Bachar wowed in a sleeveless magenta-patterned jumpsuit that was flared at the bottom. The item of clothing showed off the 46-year-old’s incredible physique and was very eye-catching. She opted for dangling earrings and looked very glam.

Bachar was photographed sitting on a raised circular surface with her head tilted back. The entertainer positioned her legs to the side and stared at the camera with a fierce look.

In the fourth and final pic, Bachar put on a fiery display in a red dress with short poofy sleeves. She placed both hands on her hips and looked to her right in full profile.

The Pussycat Dolls were scheduled to embark on their reunion tour throughout 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, everything was put on hold. In the interview, Bachar explained a tour is still happening, per ET Canada.