Vanessa Hudgens Seductively Smears Blood On Herself In Skin-Tight White Dress: ‘Freak’

Vanessa Hudgens shared a strange holiday video of herself smearing set to NSYNC’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” on Tuesday afternoon.

In the clip, Vanessa wore a white scoop neck dress with spaghetti straps with a hemline at her mid-calf. The garment showcased her fit curves. She accessorized with a large gold link chain with a medallion that hung in her cleavage, several different sized bracelets, and a ring. The singer’s brunette hair fell in a straight style to just below her shoulders. She also held a microphone in one hand.

Shockingly, it appeared as if somebody had dumped a bucket of red blood-like substance over her head, and streaks of it streamed down the dress as Vanessa rubbed her manicured hand seductively over her face skimming the curves of her body, and she grinned a crimson-stained smile. At the end, she raised both hands above her head and shook her hips vigorously. The scene appeared to be straight out of Stephen King’s horror classic “Carrie.”

The unexpected post garnered a lot of attention from the singer’s fans. It received 342,200 “likes” in less than an hour, and more than 2,700 Instagram users took the time to leave a comment. Those who replied seemed torn about how they felt over Vanessa’s shocking clip. Many commented that it was a bit macabre for Christmas, but others thought the contrast was pretty interesting, especially for 2020.

“Whoa! I love it, but it is also creepy. Overall, you look super hot, Vanessa,” enthused one follower who included a tree and flames.

“Excuse me, ma’am, you got a little something on your dress there, lol. It’s like ‘Carrie,’ but make it Christmas,” a second fan teased, adding a laughing, crying smiley.

“LMAOAOAO I don’t remember this scene of High School Musical. What the heck? I think Halloween is over, boo,” noted a third Instagram user who included several Halloween emoji along with a rolling laughing smiley.

“You look beautiful, and you are so gorgeous and happy, woman. I always knew you were a freak. This art is truly fantastic. Obviously, the evil twin cousin had it coming. I hope you are okay,” a fourth devotee replied, including roses, crowns, hearts, and smilies.

Vanessa is regularly active on her social media, and yesterday was her birthday. The Inquisitr previously reported that the actress celebrated her big day with several pouty and fun snaps for her Instagram story. She received a lot of celebratory posts from friends and family.