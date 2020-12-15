Shay Mitchell Flaunts Incredible Curves By Wearing A Black Sports Bra Underneath Open Blazer

The actress stunned in her chic ensemble.

On Tuesday, December 15, American actress Shay Mitchell, 33, shared a series of stunning snaps with her 29.3 million Instagram followers.

The first image consisted of a close-up shot. The Pretty Little Liars star tilted her head and touched her chin, as she looked directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open.

Shay wore a black sports bra underneath an open blazer that had slid off of her shoulder. She accessorized with layered necklaces, numerous earrings, and a gold ring worn on her middle finger. She also styled her sleek hair in a half-up top knot bun with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a vampy color.

The mother-of-one posed further away from the camera for the following photo. She stood with her legs apart on what appears to be a brick pathway in front of a white wall. She held onto the handle of a black purse and placed her unoccupied hand on her waist.

Fans were able to get a better view of her chic ensemble that showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. Her audience was able to see that she was wearing oatmeal-colored sweatpants and a pair of black boots.

In the caption of the post, Shay noted that March is coming up in just “3 months.”

Quite a few of Shay’s followers responded to her caption in the comments section.

“2020 WENT BY SO FAST BUT ALSO SO SLOW AT THE SAME TIME,” wrote one commenter.

“I thought it was March this whole time oop,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are absolutely stunning,” gushed an admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“[T]hat fit is amazing,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 400,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Shay is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently posted pictures, in which she wore tiny white mesh shorts. That post has been liked over 540,000 times since it was shared.