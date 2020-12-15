Demi Rose Gets Flirty In Vinyl Pants, Backless Top & Stylish Shades

Runway star and social media maven Demi Rose continues to rock Instagram almost daily with a continuous flow of sultry snapshots. In her latest offering — which went live on her popular feed on Tuesday afternoon — the 25-year-old put her pert posterior on full display in a pair of vinyl pants.

She further raised temperatures with a small showing of skin as she sported a backless top in the rear-view capture.

Demi used the caption to shout-out her signature PrettyLittleThing looks, imploring her 15.4 million followers to check out everything the fashion brand was offering. Meanwhile, her fans were clearly hung-up on her sexy share, taking to the comments section in multitudes with declarations of love and virtual wolf whistles.

As of this writing, more than 700 replies had been left in the thread, which was still being bombarded with comments.

“Love the look Demi, [smiley face emoji]” wrote one commenter. “You should wear that often.”

“OMG What a woman!!” raved a particularly enthusiastic devotee. “Those clothes you have [are] very sensual.”

“You’re so beautiful and have an amazing body,” opined a third follower.

The model’s post was another in a long line of quick hits, having accrued almost 100,000 likes in only an hour.

Demi’s body was shown from the top of her head to the upper thighs in the medium-wide shot. Although her back was facing the camera, the shapely siren had turned her face to her left, which allowed her to peer over her shoulder and into the device’s lens.

Her lengthy, raven-colored locks were pulled back into a taut ponytail, which draped over her back and extended all the way down to her midsection. Demi’s eyes were partially obscured by her black-framed shades, which featured gold-colored metallic hinges.

The FHM alum’s bountiful booty was well-evidenced in the lower edge of the frame as her pants clung to its various curves and contours. Their deep peach color stood in stark contrast to the much lighter tones that filled the rest of the photo.

Demi’s top was made of a light, vertically ribbed fabric that similarly conformed to her ample assets and sinuous frame. Although it covered her neck as well as her arms, it left the majority of her back exposed in the shot.

She provided additional sizzle to the overall package by parting her glistening, deep peach-hued lips in a suggestive manner as she posed.

As shared by The Inquisitr one day earlier, Demi brought the heat in an update that showed her lounging poolside in a one-piece swimsuit that covered barely anything at all.