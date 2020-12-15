‘World’s Hottest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Rocks A Cheeky Blue Bikini In The Bahamas

Lauren Drain recently traded her workout attire for a bikini that was even hotter. The photo was shared on her feed on December 15, and it’s been getting noticed for plenty of reasons.

The image captured Lauren with her derriere facing toward the camera. She stood in the sand, and there was a stretch of blue ocean as far as the eye could see. The sky was bright, and sunlight spilled over the model’s fit figure. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Exuma, Bahamas. The “World’s Sexiest Nurse” slipped into a bright blue bikini that popped against her bronze complexion.

She rocked a tiny, triangular top that left little to the imagination. The piece had a pair of thin strings that tied around the back of her neck in a halter style, leaving her muscular arms on full display. It also featured a set of tiny cups that were tight on her chest, and its scanty design allowed her to flaunt a little bit of sideboob. The garment had another strap that was snug underneath her shoulders while her muscular back was in full view.

She teamed the look with a set of matching bottoms that showed more than they covered. The back rode low on Lauren’s figure, and its cheeky cut showed off her bronze buns in their entirety. The front had a set of ties that were worn near her hips, and the fabric trailed down the front of her shapely thighs. She styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part, and her hair tumbled over one side of her shoulder. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a large pair of black sunglasses.

In the caption of the post, Lauren asked fans for their take on vacation plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She revealed that she and her husband took a trip to Tulum in September and traveled to Hawaii in October after a family tragedy.

Within a few minutes of the upload being shared on her page, it’s earned more than 2,500 likes and a handful of comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the photo to rave over Lauren’s amazing figure while a few more weighed in on travel.

“We hate being harassed about mask so we stay home and support as much local as possible. Def a bummer because we had plans to travel this year but we don’t want the stress of it,” one Instagrammer chimed in.

“Like you – I travel but get tested before and after. I’m also super safe in terms of where I go. No crowds or indoor places for me. Grateful,” another wrote.

“You look amazing girl,” one more wrote with a few red hearts.