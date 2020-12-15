Kesha Goes Braless In Unzipped Onesie & Plays With Her Hello Kitty Hat

Kesha demonstrated her headwear's fun feature.

Kesha looked cozy and cute in the onesie and hat combo that she rocked in her Monday, December 14, Instagram share.

The 33-year-old “Die Young” hitmaker helped her fans kick off the week with smiles on their faces by getting silly in a Boomerang video. She also showed some skin in a gray pajama jumpsuit that featured a low crotch and a contrasting white front zipper. Kesha gave the garment a daring plunging neckline by wearing it unzipped it to the bottom of her bust. This revealed the inner slopes of her ample chest.

She kept her feet warm with a pair of black boots, and she finished her look with a fleece Hello Kitty hat. Her snuggly headwear featured the white cartoon cat’s likeness, complete with beady black eyes, a yellow nose, whiskers, ears, and a small red hairbow. Two long pieces of fabric that appeared to represent the character’s legs trailed down from the cap. Kesha demonstrated a fun feature of her accessory by squeezing the paws a few times. When she did so, the ears wiggled. She flashed a smile at the camera when they began moving.

The singer’s hair was platinum blond and styled in tousled, natural-looking waves that flowed over her chest and shoulders. She stood a short distance away from the camera with her legs spread and assumed a half-squat position while showing off her playful ensemble.

Kesha included three kissing cat face emoji in her caption. The singer is a big feline fan who has three pets cats with quirky names: Queso, Charlie, and Mr. Peeps. According to Billboard, Mr. Peeps came out on top when the publication polled readers on their favorite celebrity kitty. The famous rescue cat recently made a cameo in Kesha’s “Little Bit of Love” music video, which saw the singer imagining him as an adventurous human-sized feline with the body of a man.

Kesha’s Instagram followers let her know that they loved her latest feline-themed tribute by liking it more than 60,000 times. They also flocked to the comments section to share their joy over her upload.

“The best Hello Kitty ever!!! Hope you’re having the best day!!!! Love you my hero,” wrote one fan.

“The cutest,” another admirer remarked.

“This is great that she loves how the ears go up,” read a third message.

“Omg girl you look fabulous!!! I need diet and exercise secrets! You are glowing!!!” a fourth Instagrammer commented.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kesha’s fans also couldn’t stop gushing over how great she looked last month when she rocked an all-red ensemble inspired by supermodel Grace Jones. It included a different flashy hat: a massive headpiece shaped like a half-circle.