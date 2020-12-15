‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers & Rumors: Reality Steve Breaks Down The Latest Scoop On Tayshia Adams’ Ending

Tayshia Adams is looking for love as The Bachelorette and spoilers hint that there could be some surprises on the way for curious fans. Usually, spoiler king Reality Steve manages to pin down the major developments before any given season finale airs. In his Tuesday blog post, he admitted that things are wild this time around and he’s not sure what people should expect.

The blogger has said ever since Tayshia took over for Clare Crawley that it was challenging to pin down specifics regarding filming. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything for The Bachelorette was filmed at the La Quinta Resort in California. That meant that it was far easier for production to keep things under wraps than usual.

Initially, Reality Steve said that he believed Brendan Morais would eliminate himself during hometowns. He also believed that Tayshia eliminated Ivan Hall after that, leaving Ben Smith and Zac Clark as the last two guys standing. He was informed that Tayshia chose Zac, but that there was no engagement. He also suspected that the couple might not last for long.

In addition, the buzz was that Tayshia would be crushed by Brendan’s decision to leave.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

However, now it seems that there are at least some changes beginning with what will be shown Tuesday night on The Bachelorette.

On Monday, the blogger noted that he had learned it’s Ben who ends up eliminated after hometowns. At the same time, he detailed that Ben has been included in The Bachelorette previews hinting at what’s ahead, and that seems to suggest he will return again at some point.

Does Tayshia change her mind about Ben and keep him? Does she send him home again right away? Does Brendan still self-eliminate at some point? Does she still choose Zac at the final rose ceremony?

Reality Steve straight-out said that he doesn’t have a lot of confidence in anything else he’s been told about how this plays out. However, he did lay out one scenario he’s been told by two different sources.

“Over the last month, I’ve had two different people tell me that Tayshia chose Zac at the end, at some point after filming they broke things off, and that she is currently back in touch with Brendan and they are slowly working on a relationship,” he detailed.

As the blogger noted, he knows this will prompt a lot of questions. Unfortunately, he explained, he doesn’t have any answers.

If this new version of events is accurate, it means that the upcoming The Bachelorette ending will have some similarities to what went down with Peter Weber and his season of The Bachelor.

So far, neither Tayshia nor ABC have really teased much of anything about how her journey ends, but viewers are certainly anxious for answers.

“I don’t have much confidence in anything, so I’m just telling you everything I have been told… This is gonna make for one interesting last week I tell ya’. Buckle up,” the spoiler king teased.