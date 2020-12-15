Morgan Ketzner Slays In A Hot Pink Bikini In The Miami Heat

Morgan Ketzner flaunted her incredible figure in a vibrant bikini that did her nothing but favors. The model posted the image on her feed on December 15, and her fans have been loving the sexy display.

The photo captured Morgan posing outside, where it looked to be a gorgeous day. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Miami Beach, Florida. She sat on a white-topped cushion, and there were several palm trees and a pool behind her. The sky was a bright shade of blue, and a few puffy white clouds filled the air. Morgan tilted her shoulders at an angle and draped one arm near her side as she rested the opposite on her calf. She gazed into the camera with a sultry stare and pursed lips.

Morgan flaunted her amazing body in a bright pink bikini that popped against her allover glow. On her upper half, she wore a tiny triangular top that dipped low into her chest, showing off her bronze bust. It had a set of thick straps that were tight on her sun-kissed shoulders. She added a semi-sheer layer decorated with pink flamingos over the bikini top, giving the look even more of a beachy vibe. Morgan made sure to credit Tropical Bros for the funky shirt.

She teamed the look with scanty bottoms that were equally hot. Only a tease of the garment was on display because of the way Morgan was posed. It had a thin strap that was tight on her waist, accentuating her tiny midsection and frame. The high rise design of the piece also left her sculpted thighs in full view.

Morgan styled her long, brunette locks with a middle part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the photo, Morgan shared with her audience that she was “feeling fresh.” It didn’t take long for the update to earn rave reviews, and it’s attracted more than 4,300 likes and 200-plus comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the model’s incredible body, while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“So so beautiful photo and You are always extraordinarily beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“Hi beautiful looking stunning as always Morgan,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Thank you Morgan for blessing my IG feed once again. You gorgeous human being,” a third complimented with a single star.

“Ma’am you are such a hottie. Pink is your color,” one more added.