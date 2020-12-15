Katelyn Runck Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Shirt In Sultry Snaps

Model Katelyn Runck knows how to make any outfit look good. On Tuesday, she shared a series of photos that saw her rocking a chic outfit that included a miniskirt. She turned up the heat while going braless under an unbuttoned shirt.

Katelyn’s blouse was a black-and-white checked pattern. It featured pockets on the front and long sleeves, which she wore rolled up to the middle of her forearms. The shirt was unbuttoned, exposing her impressive cleavage. The model’s miniskirt had a print panel with two black panels on the sides. She also sported a taupe fedora. She completed her look with a pair of black booties.

The popular influencer wore her long hair styled straight, and she sported a dark polish on her fingernails.

According to the geotag, Katelyn was in Newport Beach, California, for the photo shoot. She posed next to a bright red phone booth that was situated on a sidewalk.

The first frame caught Katelyn from a close angle. It was cropped at her hips, and it showed her from the front. She stood with her hands on her hips while she cocked one hip to the side. She gazed at the lens with a sultry expression on her face. The shirt was knotted below her breasts, giving her fans a nice look at her tan, toned abs.

In the second frame, Katelyn looked away from the camera. The image captured her entire body as she leaned against the booth with one hand on her hip. She held her other hand on the brim of the hat. She bent one knee, flaunting her shapely legs. The blouse was tucked into the skirt, but it was still unbuttoned, revealing her chest.

In the caption, Katelyn made a joke about the phone booth.

Many in her online audience left flattering remarks.

“Thank you @katelyn_runck for blessing my IG feed once again. You gorgeous human being,” one admirer commented.

“Wow kate you’re always so classy and elegant, goddess,” wrote a second follower, adding heart-eye smiley faces emoji.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in.

“What a hot and sexy woman,” a fourth comment read.

Over the weekend, Katelyn shared a couple of pictures that saw her looking gorgeous while spending some time near the beach. She modeled a tight, white crop top with off-the-shoulder short sleeves. The number gave her the opportunity to flaunt her curvaceous bosom and taut tummy. She paired it with striped pants and a pair of sandals for a summery look.