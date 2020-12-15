Elizabeth Hurley Ignites Instagram In Scintillating, Sequin Dress

Actress, model and swimwear designer Elizabeth Hurley returned to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon with another snapshot that rocked the platform. In the sultry snap, the 55-year-old brought the sizzle for her nearly 2 million followers in a silvery, sequin dress that scintillated in the light.

In addition to presenting her taut, tempting physique, Hurley was snapped holding a plaque she had been awarded.

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star captioned the share by revealing that she had been honored with a lifetime achievement award from Cosmetic Executive Women in the United Kingdom for her work with Estée Lauder.

Hurley noted that she had been involved with the beauty industry for over 25 years. She further revealed that she had received the award at home.

While a large number of fans were outwardly thrilled by the fact that she had been honored, offering their congratulations in the comments section, others were content to gush over her alluring appearance in the uploaded photo.

“Life time? She still looks like she’s up for the best debutante award.. [heart emoji],” wrote one impressed commenter.

“You absolutely deserve that you gorgeous thing,” declared a second supporter. “Fantastic.”

“Impeccable taste, incredible style, a sea of femininity and charm [rose emoji],” added another enamored admirer.

“All dressed up and still so stunningly beautiful,” opined a fourth follower. “The years go by and you become even more beautiful.”

In only an hour after the post went live on her feed, 300-plus replies had been left in the thread. Fans further showed Hurley love by double-tapping it to the tune of almost 15,000 likes over the same span of time.

Hurley stood confidently before the camera and held her plaque proudly beside her as the picture was taken. The logo for CEW’s 2020 Achievement Awards was emblazoned upon it, as was her name along with a “lifetime achiever” designation.

She was smiling widely in the shot with were eyes beaming and her lengthy, brunette locks hanging over her shoulder and bustline. At its ends, her impressive mane culminated with large, luscious curls.

The Basingstoke, Hampshire, England native’s slender, sensuous frame was perfectly conformed to by her dress, which covered the breadth of her torso and arms. The glimmering garment was composed of tightly-woven, vertical rows of silver sequins that popped against the mauve-hued wall she stood before.

The contrasting elements served to accentuate the tight curves of her athletic body.

Last week, Hurley was equally as stunning in an update that found her flashing her cleavage and bare legs in a silky, black nightie.