Donald Trump Is Most Likely To Flee To United Arab Emirates, Columnist Says

In a piece for Maclean’s published on Monday, columnist Shannon Gormley claimed that Donald Trump is most likely to flee to the United Arab Emirates should he decide to take refuge in another country after leaving the White House.

The writer argued that the country — which the president signed a last-minute multi-billion-dollar weapons deal with — is a tax haven and noted that it has no extradition treaty with the United States. If Trump faced any charges after his presidency comes to an end, he would be protected in the UAE.

Gormley also pointed to the UAE’s many golf courses, which Trump has taken to in America throughout the duration of his presidency.

“The UAE has nice golf courses: it built them the way it built its islands — by stacking piles of cash on top of each other. Compared to New York, Dubai may have all the glitz with little of the glamour, but that is extremely on-brand for Trump.”

The writer also wrote about Dubai’s skyline and noted that it has the tallest building in the world — a feat she speculated would appeal to the real estate mogul. As reported by Business Insider, Trump allegedly bragged that one of his New York City buildings would be the tallest in the region just hours after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

“If the President of the United States becomes an international fugitive, he will seek sanctuary in Dubai, UAE,” she concluded the piece. “Of course, that assumes he responds to defeat by actually leaving office. Which would require that he follow the law. Which, you know…”

Other countries that topped Gormley’s list were Russia and Saudi Arabia. Regions at the bottom of the list were Scotland, Slovenia, and France.

Tom Dulat / Getty Images

Trump previously said he might leave the United States if he loses the election, New York Magazine reported.

“Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know,” he said at a rally in October while touching on the possibility of losing.

Although the publication noted Trump spoke in a “jokey manner,” it claimed that Trump’s jokes are usually a signal of underlying distress. For example, the news outlet pointed to Trump’s jokes about staying in office for more than two terms and suggested they were his way of dealing with the frustration he has over his treatment by the media.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen predicted that the real estate mogul would take a trip to Mar-a-Lago over the Christmas holidays and never return to Washington.