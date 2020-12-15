Sofia Bevarly Bends Over & Flaunts Cleavage In A Tie-Dye Dress

Sofia Bevarly took to social media to show off her incredible figure in a curve-hugging ensemble. The post was shared to her Instagram feed on December 15, and it added some serious heat to her already fiery page.

The image captured the model posing in the center of the frame. She stood in front of a blue wooden fence. There were a covering of palm trees and an abundance of sunlight spilling over her figure. Sofia leaned forward and placed her hands on either side of her hips. She was all smiles for the photo op, meeting the lens with her big, brown eyes. Sofia treated her fans to a great view of her bombshell body while rocking a tight dress with a funky tie-dye print.

A tag indicated that the garment was from Tiger Mist. It boasted a gray-and-black pattern. The piece had a set of thin straps that stretched tightly over her shoulders in a halter style, and the sleeveless design left her slender arms exposed. The ensemble also had a daringly low neckline, leaving her ample cleavage in full view of the camera. The dress fit snugly over her trim tummy, highlighting her stunning hourglass frame.

The piece proceeded down Sofia’s shapely thighs and legs. The fabric on one side of her hip was ruched, and it had a large slit that exposed a peek of her thigh. The image was cut off below her hips, but her audience was still treated to a great view of her curvaceous physique.

Sofia added several accessories to her attire, including a pair of silver hoop earrings. She also wore quite a few rings on her fingers, which provided just the right amount of bling.

In the caption of the update, Sofia asked her fans if they preferred the holidays in the sand or the snow, adding a snowman and a palm tree emoji. Within a matter of minutes, the photo attracted more than 14,000 likes and 231 comments. Some social media users raved over Sofia’s body while others complimented her dress.

“What a beautiful photo. You look so amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“Wow what a sweet smile it warms hearts in these hard times,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Wherever but with you will be more than great,” a third admirer wrote with a few flames.

“Definitely sand I’ll be in Cancun for Xmas. You look amazing and I love adore you,” a fourth user complimented.