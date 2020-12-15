Alexa Collins Sizzles In Teal Bra & Black Robe: ‘Get Yourself On The Naughty List’

Alexa Collins treated her 1.2 million Instagram followers to a holiday-themed photo where she wore very little and discussed how to get onto Santa’s naughty list this year.

In the image, Alexa sat at a breakfast bar with a snow-covered Christmas tree decorated with gold tinsel, beads, and ornaments behind her. In the background, prints were hanging on the white walls featuring the brands Tiffany & Co. and Gucci. Alexa remained the focal point of the photograph, though. She posed casually wearing a teal lace push-up bra with a gold ring in the center that showcased her ample cleavage. Over that undergarment, Alexa wore a fuzzy black robe, which belted at her waist, emphasizing her slender frame.

Alexa’s golden blond layered hair fell in a straight style over both shoulders, and she held onto some strands with her French manicured fingers. She looked off to the side with her big brown eyes, and she had a toothy, open-mouthed smile on her shiny, full pink lips.

In the caption, Alexa gave her followers the opportunity to save some money while joining the naughty list, and they shared a lot of love for the post. At least 15,700 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 175 also took a moment to compose a positive comment, with several choosing the flame emoji to complete their replies.

“Alexa, you’re a breathtaking beauty. That color looks amazing on you. Absolutely perfect and stunning. Keep up the great work,” enthused one follower, who included red lips and a heart-eye smiley.

“You make me miss living in Florida, even more than I already did. I would love to get one of those in my Christmas stocking,” a second fan declared, including both palm and Christmas tree emoji.

“Looking at you wearing that gives me the type of thoughts to get me to put on the bad sheet for sure. I love looking at your cleavage,” teased a third devotee, who included several flames and hearts.

“That smile is just so beautiful. You look gorgeous in this shot. Every single thing about it is stunning. Thanks for sharing to brighten our days,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, along with roses, hearts, and flames.

