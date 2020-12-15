Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Flawless Figure In A Green Lace Bodysuit & White Thigh-High Stockings

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders took to Instagram on Tuesday to tantalize her fans with a new photo. The popular social media starlet showcased her killer curves while wearing a lacy green bodysuit and every detail had her nearly 500,000 followers buzzing.

Holly shared two different shots of this ensemble via Instagram on Tuesday. One — which can be seen here — showed the former golfer facing the camera with her legs spread shoulder-width apart.

The second photo featured Holly standing to the side as she looked out over the ocean from a balcony. The geotag signaled that this snap was taken during her recent trip to Mexico, and this was not the first photo from Cabo San Lucas she had posted over the past few weeks.

In this picture, Holly arched her back and bent one knee slightly as she rested her hands on the wooden railing of the balcony where she stood. The beach, ocean, and clear blue sky could be seen beyond her.

She had her brunette tresses styled in loose beachy waves. The locks tumbled down her back and the ends grazed her pert derriere. Holly’s hair obscured part of her face and covered most of her back.

The bodysuit appeared to be made entirely of lace and was quite revealing. The high-cut leg openings were extreme and they fully exposed Holly’s hips while accentuating her hourglass curves.

In addition to the emerald-green piece of lingerie, Holly wore thigh-high white stockings. In the initial shot she uploaded, it was shown that the bodysuit had a plunging neckline and left little to the imagination.

In just an hour, the sexy snap of Holly’s received several thousand likes and dozens of comments.

“So damn beautiful,” one fan praised.

“Most beautiful woman alive,” another raved.

“You make Cabo look good baby!!” a third user declared.

“Best pic you’ve posted in a year,” someone else noted.

Quite a few of Holly’s fans relied on emoji to signal their appreciation for the titillating snapshot. A few peach icons popped up, as did plenty of fire and heart emoji.

On Monday, the 33-year-old bombshell shared an especially tantalizing picture. She teased that she was trying out a business casual look, but her pose was quite the opposite.

Holly posed on a bed with her legs spread apart as she sat back on her feet. She tied a shirt over her shoulders to cover her bare breasts and playfully held a pair of glasses to her lips.

The former golfer’s followers liked that shot quite well, and it was liked more than 12,000 times in less than 24 hours.