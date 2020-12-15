Brit Manuela Rocks Tiny String Bikini While Taking Outdoor Shower

While some parts of the world are dealing with cold temperatures, model Brit Manuela is doing her best to heat up Instagram with sultry snaps that featured her showing off her fit physique. On Tuesday, she uploaded a series of photos that saw her looking smoking-hot while wearing a tiny turquoise string bikini and taking an outdoor shower.

The top to Brit’s swimsuit had small triangle cups that left most of her chest exposed. The bottoms were equally revealing with thin straps pulled high on her hips.

The model wore her long hair down, and she accessorized with a gold necklace and pendant that hung just above her cleavage.

The four pictures Brit uploaded showed her flaunting her figure while striking several poses under an outdoor shower. The sky as well as some palm tress were visible over the top of the shower wall.

In the first picture, Brit tilted back under the water with her hands on her head while water droplets ran down her taut tummy. She arched her back, flaunting her hourglass shape.

The camera captured Brit from a side view in the second snap. The beauty held her face to the sky with a smile on her face. She got a little flirty and arched her back and kicked one foot in the air. The pose put her flat abs and curvy booty on display. The ends of her wet hair dangled above her cheeks, drawing attention to her rear end.

Brit faced the camera in the third frame. With one hand on the top of the wall beside her, she gave the camera a serious look while she posed with one leg in front of the other. Her skin looked smooth and flawless in the sunlight.

The last photo caught Brit with her head turned. Her wet hair fell over her shoulder while she showed off her svelte figure. Drops of water on her thighs called attention to her legs.

The update racked up more than 21,000 likes within an hour, proving to be a big hit.

Dozens of admirers had plenty of good things to say about the pictures.

“You are so amazingly beautiful and sexy looking,” one Instagram user commented.

“[Y]ou are so damn hot!” gushed a second admirer.

“Most beautiful model in the world,” a third fan wrote.

“[T]hat bikini is…. dangerous… <3,” joked a fourth follower.

Earlier this month, Brit shared a series of photos that saw her in a chic and sexy outfit. She sported a pair of skintight black jeans with a snug top while posing outside.