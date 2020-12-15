Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Tight Bodysuit With Semi-Sheer Mesh Panels

Buxom blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 8.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling trio of snaps taken while she was outdoors in a scenic spot. Lindsey has been spending some time at Big Bear Mountain, as the geotag indicated, and in her latest update she rocked an ensemble from the brand Dolls Kill. She tagged the brand’s own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption, in case her followers were looking to pick up the bodysuit.

She stood on a stretch of pavement outdoors with a blurred mountain landscape in the background, including plenty of greenery dotting the steep slope. She flaunted her curves in a garment that had a zipper extending from her neck all the way to her belly button, and she had it unzipped about halfway, leaving a serious amount of cleavage on display. The garment had long sleeves that covered her sculpted arms, and pale blue piping to accentuate her curves.

The piece also had a mesh panel that wrapped around her torso, just below her breasts, and she went braless underneath the bodysuit. As a result, a hint of underboob was visible through the mesh panel, tantalizing her audience.

The material clung to her curvaceous figure, stretching over her flat stomach before the hem landed just an inch or so down her thighs. There were additional semi-sheer panels near her hips, flaunting a bit more skin, and the bodysuit fit her perfectly.

Lindsey kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of hoop earrings, and her long blond locks were styled in a middle part. The silky tresses tumbled down her chest in soft curls and she kept her gaze focused on the camera.

She unzipped the look further in the second shot, showing off even more cleavage as she stood with both hands on her waist and her toned thighs on full display.

The third and final share was a close-up that highlighted her flawless features and ample assets, and she paired the trio of shots with a caption filling her followers in on some of the activities she had on her schedule for the week.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up 201 comments as well as over 3,900 likes within 17 minutes of going live.

“Serving LOOKS,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Last pic: What an angel!” another follower chimed in, loving the close-up.

“Beauty,” a third fan remarked, including a flame emoji in the compliment.

“Good morning so sexy and gorgeous,” yet another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey shared a close-up shot in which she rocked a bikini top and knit hat. The steamy image showcased her chest, and she drew even more attention to her ample assets with her cheeky caption.