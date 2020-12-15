Adrienne Bailon Goes Pantless While Wearing Skintight Green Bodysuit

On Tuesday, December 15, Adrienne Bailon, co-host of the talk show The Real, shared a stunning snap with her 5.1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 37-year-old lying on what appears to be a rumpled brown satin sheet. Jewelry had been placed on top of the two white columns next to her.

Adrienne opted to go pantless while wearing a long-sleeved emerald green bodysuit. The skintight garment accentuated her incredible curves and slender waist. She accessorized the look with layered necklaces and a gold ring.

Adrienne also wore her hair down in loose waves and sported a peach-colored manicure, which looked gorgeous against her tan skin.

For the photo, Adrienne appeared to be leaning against one of the columns. She touched her collar bone and rested her unoccupied hand on her head. She turned her neck and closed her eyes, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption of the post, the television personality implied that she was tired despite it only being “2 days into the week.” She then asked her followers if they were also “ready for the holiday break” and noted that she plans on not looking at her phone “& taking a 3 day nap.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Yes! Last day of the semester.. [sic] def need a nap lol,” wrote one commenter.

“A break from this YEAR! Which feels like there is no end in sight #covidnurseproblems,” remarked another Instagram user, along with a downcast face with sweat emoji.

Many of Adrienne’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the singer, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Oh this colour on you is gorgeous!!” gushed an admirer, adding both a green heart and a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are so gorgeous!” added a different devotee.

Adrienne graciously responded to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that The Cheetah Girls star has flaunted her fit figure on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts show her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, last month she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a white sports bra and matching shorts. That post has been liked over 49,000 times since it was shared.