Celeste Bright Rocks A Calvin Klein Bra While Tugging On Leather Pants To Expose Her Abs

Celeste Bright took to Instagram to show off her phenomenal figure in another sexy ensemble. The scorching new update was added to the model’s feed on December 15, and it’s garnering rave reviews from her eager audience.

The photo captured Celeste posing in the center of the frame. She stood in front of a plain white backdrop, ensuring that she was the main focus of the shot. Celeste tilted her head to the side and gazed into the camera with a seductive stare. She casually draped one arm near her hip and used the other to tug at the waistband of her bottoms. She rocked an outfit that combined the perfect amount of casual and sexy while allowing her to flaunt her fit figure.

Celeste wore a white bra, and in the caption of the post, she shared with her audience that she was a “Calvin Klein Chick.” The garment had a scooped neckline that showed off her bronzed décolletage. It also had a pair of thin straps which stretched over her tanned shoulders, allowing her to flaunt her slender arms. The garment had a thick logo band and featured red and blue details, which added a pop of color to the shot.

She teamed the top with a pair of deep red leather pants. Celeste pulled the front of the waistband low on her hips, leaving her defined abs in full view. The other side of the pants fit tight on the model’s hip, highlighting her hourglass curves and slender frame. She wore her long blond locks with loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. Celeste accessorized her outfit with a leather cap that matched her pants. She also rocked a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

In the caption of the post, Celeste tagged her modeling agency and her photographer. As of this writing, the update has only been live on Celeste’s feed for a short time, but it’s already earned thousands of likes and dozens of comments. Some Instagrammers raved over the model’s amazing figure while a few more complimented her beauty.

“Very cool and attractive and a truly beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to their comment.

“Omg obsessed. You are the perfect real life doll,” a second social media user wrote.

“Incredible pic and have an incredible day!” another fan exclaimed.

“Love this, you are perfect,” one more commented with a few flames.