Kelly Ripa Wears Tight Off-The-Shoulder Dress For Pre-Show Walk With Andy Cohen

Kelly Ripa wore a fitted, off-the-shoulder dress for a pre-show walk with guest co-host Andy Cohen during the December 15 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. Andy showed his appreciation for her look by saying “look at that” and repeating “wow” prior to entering the studio where the episode was filmed live.

Andy wore a trim gray suit with a black turtleneck for his hosting gig. His hair was on the long side, the top brushed back away from his face. His continued to sport a huge smile as the two walked down the hallway, and he kept saying “wow” over and over.

Kelly smiled at her longtime pal. She had on a stunning calf-length blue dress by designer Roland Mouret. It featured a boat neckline and long, slim sleeves. The remainder of the garment was cut to show off Kelly’s fit physique, contouring to her breasts and bottom. The hem had a see-through lace panel, and a gold zipper ran the entire length of the back. She paired the frock with shimmering gold high heels.

Her hair was fashioned into soft waves which fell to her shoulders. Kelly smiled brightly for the camera as she thanked Andy for the compliments and noted what she was most excited about in her entire ensemble.

Kelly said that she was wearing “Rinna lips,” which come from Lisa Rinna’s line of beauty products. The color was sheer and added just the right amount of sparkle to Kelly’s face.

Surrounding the twosome for their stroll to the stage were several stagehands, all wearing masks for the protection of those on the New York City set. On the floor were white circles which were placed 6 feet apart to help those in production and the show’s talent socially distance in the proper manner. Kelly and Andy did not wear masks in the video of their short walk.

Fans of the twosome loved the video and shared their comments regarding Kelly and Andy’s easy friendship.

“Now that’s HOT,” wrote one follower.

“Fabulous and very elegant. It looks hard to walk in though. Happy Holidays,” penned a second fan.

“Y’all are so funny! And Kelly you are beautiful as always! That outfit tho,” remarked a third Instagram user of the garment.

“The zippered back is my favorite part of the whole outfit. It really makes the dress. It’s all in the details,” exclaimed a fourth social media follower.