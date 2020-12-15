Kelly Ripa Wears Tight Off-The-Shoulder Dress For Pre-Show Walk With Andy Cohen

Kelly Ripa wore a fitted, off-the-shoulder dress for a pre-show walk with guest co-host Andy Cohen during the December 15 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. Andy showed his appreciation for her look by repeating “look at that” prior to entering the studio where the episode would be filmed live.

Andy wore a trim-cut gray suit with a black turtleneck for his hosting gig. His hair was on the long side, the top brushed back away from his face. His huge smile continued as the two walked down the hallway, and he kept saying “wow” over and over.

Kelly smiled at her longtime pal in appreciation. She had on a stunning calf-length blue dress by designer Roland Mouret. It featured a boat neckline that ended at the tops of her shoulders and long, slim sleeves. The remainder of the garment was cut to show off Kelly’s fit physique, tightly hugging her breasts and bottom. The hem had a see-through lace bottom and a gold zipper that ran the entire length of its back. She paired that with shimmering gold high heels.

Her hair was fashioned into soft waves that fell atop her shoulders. Kelly smiled brightly for the camera as she thanked Andy for the compliments and shared the thing she was most excited about in her entire ensemble.

Kelly said that she was wearing “Rinna lips” which come from Lisa Rinna’s line of beauty products. The color was sheer and added just the right amount of sparkle to Kelly’s face.

Surrounding the twosome for their stroll to the stage were several stagehands, all wearing masks for the protection of those on the New York set. On the floor were white circles which were placed six feet apart to help those in production and the show’s talent socially distance in the proper manner. Kelly and Andy did not wear masks in the video for their short walk.

Fans of the twosome loved the video and shared their comments regarding Kelly and Andy’s easy friendship.

“Now that’s HOT,” wrote one follower.

“Fabulous and very elegant. It looks hard to walk in though. Happy Holidays,” penned a second fan.

“Y’all are so funny! And Kelly you are beautiful as always! That outfit tho,” remarked a third Instagram user of the garment.

“The zippered back is my favorite part of the whole outfit. It really makes the dress. It’s all in the details,” exclaimed a fourth social media follower.