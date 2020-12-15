Kim Kardashian Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Nude Bra & Sculpt Low Back Shorts

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share another sexy shot that showed her promoting one of her latest products. The reality star added the photo to her feed on December 15, and her fans have been loving the skin-baring display.

The upload captured the mother of four posing against a textured background. She tilted her head back and met the camera lens with an alluring stare, her lips slightly parted. Kardashian placed both arms over her head and had her chest facing forward. In the caption of the photo, the social media icon plugged her website, and she made sure to credit her photographer, Vanessa Beecroft, for snapping the smoking-hot shot.

She opted for a nude set which nearly matched the color of her skin. On her upper half, Kardashian rocked a revealing bra. It had a plunging neckline that fell far down her chest, leaving her ample bust on display for her audience to admire. The garment cut off above her ribcage, and her toned abs were in full view. The bra also had a set of thin straps which stretched over her shoulders, her toned arms left well within sight.

Kardashian teamed the top with a pair of sculpt low back shorts. The bottom matched the same color and style as the bra. It had a thick waistband which was worn high over her navel, highlighting her hourglass curves. The piece proceeded to fit tightly on her shapely hips and sculpted thighs, seeming to tease a peek of her skin underneath.

Kardashian styled her long, black locks with a middle part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. As of this writing, the photo has been live on her feed for a few hours, and it’s managed to earn more than 681,000 likes and 3,900 comments from adoring fans. Several social media users couldn’t find the right words and used emoji instead, while many others raved over her figure.

“Looking gorgeous as usual Kim,” one follower wrote, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Can you just STOP already. You have to be the most flawless woman in the world and the rest of us cant compete,” a second social media user chimed in.

“My favourite of all time. Absolutely amazing,” a third raved with the addition of a few flames.

“Are you as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside?” one more person asked.