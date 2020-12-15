Chrishell Stause Shows Off Her New ‘Glow’ In Cozy Selfie With Boyfriend Keo Motsepe

The 'Dancing with the Stars' couple went on a romantic getaway to Mexico.

Chrishell Stause was all aglow in a sweet selfie with her new boyfriend, Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Keo Motsepe.

The Selling Sunset beauty, 39, posed for a snap as she vacationed with her man at a posh resort in Mexico. Chrishell wore white as she cozied up to Keo for the photo. The South African dancer leaned on his lady love’s shoulder as they posed for the shot.

One year after her high-profile divorce from ex-husband Justin Hartley, Chrishell noted in the caption to her post that people have a different glow when they are “happy.”

Fans reacted with a series of supportive comments, with some admitting they are “obsessed” with the couple they never saw coming. Others said they can see how happy Chrishell and Keo are together by how they are both radiating with joy.

“Inner happy, outer glow!” wrote one fan.

“Very true and this picture says it all,” another commenter agreed.

“You are both radiating with love and happiness,” a third follower chimed in.

“Definitely glowing bright,” another wrote. “Glad to see you’re happy, you deserve it Chrishell.”

Others said they can’t wait to see dancing videos from the two, despite the fact that they weren’t partnered together on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Chrishell’s snuggly pic was posted one day after Keo, 31, shared a pic from a night out in Mexico in an Instagram post which can be seen here.

“Thank you [Le Blanc Resorts] for having us! Happy to celebrate this woman in my life. [Chrishell Stause] crazy about u baby,” he wrote.

The new couple checked into the adults-only resort on Sunday, according to Page Six. The outlet noted that the luxury realtor and her boyfriend booked four days in a Junior Suite at the hotel at a cost of $1,630 per night. Chrishell and Keo reportedly checked in to their room to find a welcome gift of a bottle of Moët and an array of desserts. The lovebirds are also expected to take part in a photoshoot and will also get a couple’s massage during their stay at the posh hotel.

On Instagram, Chrsihell teased that she is at the resort for “work,” but she’s certainly mixing some pleasure with her business.

Interestingly, Chrishell’s Dancing with the Stars partner and Keo’s best friend, Gleb Savchenko, is also staying at the hotel with his rumored new girlfriend, Sharknado actress Cassie Scerbo. Last month, Gleb announced his split from his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova.