Sofia Vergara Flashes Cleavage In Hilarious ‘Love It, Couldn’t Wear It’ Parody

Sofia Vergara is showing off her famous assets in a new video on Instagram. The Modern Family star wore several outfits in the upload, where she expressed her frustration over not being able to wear these ensembles meant for colder weather.

“I had so many cute warmer outfits planned for this year that I couldn’t wear,” Sofia said in the clip. “So I just wanted to show you.”

At the beginning of the video, the actress wore a plunging square-neck top, which showed off her ample cleavage. The garb was long-sleeved and simple, but still sexy. Sofia paired the look with a thick gold chain necklace with a large heart pendant.

The 48-year-old then began to show off all her favorite outfits that she’s probably not going to wear this season. The second was a cheetah-print dress, which also flashed a lot of cleavage.

“See this? I love it. I couldn’t wear it,” she said.

Her third look was a crisp V-neck white sweater with some jeweled embellishments on her shoulders, which she paired with light-washed ripped jeans. Sofia modeled the look while bending over on her bed, with her hair down long and straight.

“Then there’s this,” she said of a fourth sweater. “Love it. Couldn’t wear it.”

The top was an off-the-shoulder piece that she wore with the same ripped jeans. The fabric of the garb was folded over on itself and landed right at Sofia’s elbows.

Sofia then showed off two more looks, both of which contained animal print. The last in the series was a two-piece relaxed look, which the Hot Pursuit actress said was for a costume.

In the caption of the new upload, Sofia added four crying-laughing emoji, which many of her fans also left in the comments section. She tagged the Walmart Fashion Instagram page, as the pieces appear to be a part of her clothing line with the megastore.

The post from Sofia was her own version of a recently famous viral video. The original came from social media sensation Tikka the Iggy, an Italian Greyhound who modeled several fashion choices in a funny clip with a distorted voice-over. The post was uploaded to TikTok where it gained over 4.7 million likes.

Sofia’s new clip has over 365,000 likes and has received lots of love from her celebrity friends. Co-star Sarah Hyland said she wanted a series of those videos from her friend. America’s Got Talent pals Terry Crews and Howie Mandel also showed up in the comments section, applauding their friend for being so funny in the parody.