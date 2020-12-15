Kindly Myers Bares Booty And Sideboob While Hanging Out By The Pool

Kindly stunned as she relaxed outside.

Another day, another smoking-hot Instagram post from Kindly Myers. The Playboy model took to her account just moments ago to heat things up with a sizzling poolside snap that has quickly captivated the attention of her adoring fans.

The image was taken in Austin, Texas, per the geotag, where the blond beauty was seen enjoying a relaxing day outside by the pool. She sat on the pool deck with her backside to the camera, dipping one leg in the cool water while stretching the other one out across the tiled ground. She propped herself up on one arm and angled her body slightly to the side while turning her head over her shoulder to shoot the camera a sultry stare.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Kindly’s certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a cheeky two-piece that did way more showing than covering up, offering her 2.2 million followers almost a full look at her ample assets and bombshell curves. The swimwear included a scanty halter-style top with impossibly tiny cups that let it all hang out, exposing an eyeful of sideboob to give the shot a seductive vibe. It also had thin straps that looped around her neck and knotted tightly around her ribcage, offering a peek at her toned arms and shoulders along the way.

The bottom half of her swimsuit was equally-as risque, if not more. It featured a bright orange-and-blue color scheme that popped against her deep tan, as well as a daring thong cut that showcased her enviable buns and bodacious curves. It had a thin, stringy waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, helping to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Kindly kept things simple, accessorizing with a single diamond ring that gave her ensemble a hint of bling. She also perched a pair of polarized aviators on top of her platinum locks, which spilled down her back in loose beachy waves.

The racy snap proved to be an instant hit with Kindly’s audience, racking up more than 3,000 likes within less than 30 minutes of going live. Dozens hit up the comments section as well to show the social media star some love.

“Smoking hot body, perfect beauty,” one person wrote.

“Always beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Good morning gorgeous,” a third follower quipped.

“Incredible legs,” added a fourth admirer.

Kindly doesn’t have to be in a bikini to impress her followers. She recently stunned them with a more modest ensemble that consisted of a lacy bra top, tight leather leggings, and edgy combat boots. That look fared extremely well, earning over 18,000 likes and 313 comments to date.