Liz Katz Goes Topless In Racy ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay On Instagram

Cosplay model Liz Katz left little to the imagination with the latest photo she shared on Instagram, which showed her posing as a sexy version of a character from the anime/manga series My Hero Academia.

The image, which was posted late on Monday evening, appeared to be a throwback from a previous shoot, and it featured Liz squatting down while wearing a costume inspired by the outfit of My Hero Academia villain Himiko Toga. This included an oversized neckpiece with large white teeth on it, a belt that drew eyes toward the cosplayer’s toned midsection, and a dark blue skirt that revealed much of her thighs.

What arguably stood out, however, was the fact that Liz went topless in the snap. This allowed her to flaunt her bare breasts for the camera, though she added a black bar across her chest in order to keep the update within Instagram’s anti-nudity guidelines.

The rest of Liz’s costume included thigh-high stockings and black boots, a red scarf that she wore underneath the neckpiece, and Toga’s distinctive face mask. She also held a small knife in her right hand while glaring intensely at the camera. The model wore her long blond hair tied into two buns and allowed her bangs to frame each side of her face, further adding to the authenticity of her cosplay.

In the caption, Liz made a quip that referenced the weapon that she was holding. She also added a hashtag that name-checked the franchise she was paying tribute to.

In the 13 hours since the update went live, it has received close to 52,000 likes from Liz’s followers. Her fans also left more than 370 mostly fawning replies in the comments section.

“H2O lucky [frowning emoji] Has a gamer girl, anime fan and all [crying emoji],” one fan wrote, referring to Liz’s partner, gaming YouTuber H2O Delirious.

“Well I wasn’t expecting that and I’m a huge toga fan,” a second person admitted, following up their words with a laughing-crying face.

“Omfg yes queen you absolutely slayed this cosplay!!” a third admirer gushed, adding a heart-eye emoji at the end of their comment.

“That looks amazing,” a fourth user commented.

While Liz has occasionally shared past photos from her professional shoots since giving birth to her daughter, she has mostly focused on casual at-home images for her more recent Instagram updates. One such snap featured her posing with her baby girl — who fans have taken to calling “Babylirious” — with both mother and daughter wearing matching red-and-black checkered outfits.