Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Give Nod To Son With New Production Company, Announce New Spotify Podcast

On Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced a multi-year partnership with the streaming giant Spotify that will see the pair produce podcasts exclusive to the service. As reported by The Verge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be releasing content through their production company Archewell Audio — a not-so-subtle reference to their son — that seeks to highlight a wide range of voices and perspectives.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are,” the couple wrote in a joint statement.

The first release of the partnership will come in the form of a holiday special scheduled for release later in December. In an audio trailer for the brand, the couple revealed the special will see them joined by inspiring guests in order to spread a hopeful message as the year comes to an end. The partnership will fully blossom in 2021, with Harry and Meghan producing and hosting podcasts that aim to “build community through shared experiences and values,” according to a press release from Spotify.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world. That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling,” Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff commented in the statement.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty Images

While details on specific podcast series or topics have yet to be released, both of the Sussexes are devoted to a variety of causes — notably Harry to veteran issues and Meghan to gender equality — that are expected to receive coverage.

The Spotify deal is just the latest for the high-profile couple since their relocation to California earlier in the year. In September, they announced a partnership with Netflix that will see them produce scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features and children’s programming, according to a report by Deadline. That announcement also specified the couple’s intention to highlight diverse voices through their content.

Harry and Meghan are just the latest high-profile figures to join Spotify’s growing podcast empire. Higher Ground, a production company owned by former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, inked a deal with the company in 2019 and saw the former first lady launch her own podcast through the service during this past summer. The company also signed a contract with Joe Rogan that saw him bring his massively successful podcast exclusively to the platform and announced a partnership with Kim Kardashian West that will see her release exclusive content.