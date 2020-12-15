Madi Edwards Goes Full Bombshell In Scanty Nude Lingerie During Bathroom Selfie Session

Madi Edwards gave her 774,000 Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a sizzling new series of photos that added some serious heat to her page.

The Aussie hottie shared a total of two images in the racy December 15 upload in which she went scantily-clad in a set of skimpy lingerie. The nude look was from Lounge Underwear — a brand she often touts on the social media platform.

Madi’s look included a sexy balconette bra with thin straps and a deep scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. Its underwire-style featured a gorgeous lace overlay and darted design that drew even more attention to the busty display.

The model rocked a matching thong in the double-pic update as well. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her shapely thighs and bombshell curves well on display for her audience to admire. The piece had thin straps that were pulled high up on her hips, highlighting her flat tummy and abs as she worked the camera.

She also added a suspender belt to take her look to the next level. The number sat just above her navel and fit snugly around her midsection to further emphasize her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. It fastened to a set of leg straps that were wrapped tightly around her thighs, accentuating her lean legs along the way.

Madi showed off the lingerie look in her bathroom. She stood with her hips popped slightly out to the side and rested her arm on a towel rack adhered to the wall. She held a gorgeous flower in one hand, and her yellow iPhone in the other, which she gazed intently at in the first image to ensure that she would capture the photo at the perfect angle.

The second snap was nearly identical to the first, though the model decided to get cheeky by sticking her tongue out, giving it a playful and flirty vibe.

The bathroom selfie sesh proved extremely popular with the members of Madi’s massive online audience, many of whom hit up the comments section to compliment the social media star.

“Hot and gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Perfect,” praised another fan.

“You are on fire,” a third follower quipped, adding a string of flame and heart-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

“Wow absolutely stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also earned more than 21,000 likes within just six hours of going live.