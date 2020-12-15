Olivia Jade Reportedly ‘Living It Up’ As Her Parents Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Spend Holidays In Jail

The beauty influencer has allegedly been 'partying away the pain' with her sister.

Olivia Jade is reportedly living her best life while her parents are locked away in prison.

The YouTube beauty influencer and her sister, Isabella Giannulli, are coping in the only way they know how as their parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, spend the holiday season in federal prison for their roles in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

A source told OK! magazine that Olivia and her older sister Isabella Rose are trying their best to “stay positive” and “strong” with their parents away, but that it has not been easy for them.

The insider told the outlet that Olivia, 21, and Isabella, 22, have been “partying the pain away.” The wealthy sisters have allegedly been going to “five-star spa retreats, drinking wine every night, and enjoying fabulous dinners at high-end restaurants.”

Olivia has also reportedly been staying in a high-end Los Angeles penthouse where she drinks wine and watches The Bachelorette on repeat.

Isabella, meanwhile, is said to have spent the Thanksgiving holiday with pals at an $800-an-night hotel in Santa Barbara, where she lounged on the beach to get a mood “boost.”

The source also claimed that the sisters don’t care how their lavish lifestyle looks to outsiders.

“Bella and Olivia know people think they’re more spoiled than ever, but they’re saying, the hell with them. [They] had nothing to do with [their] parents’ scandal, and figure [they have] every right to have fun.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Last week, Olivia sat down for a bombshell interview on Red Table Talk, where she apologized for her family’s role in the college admissions scandal.

While she claimed that she didn’t completely know what was going on during her admissions process to the University of Southern California, Olivia admitted that what her family did was wrong. Lori and Mossimo paid $500,000 to ringleader Rick Singer to get their daughters admitted to the prestigious school as fake crew team recruits. She also said that part of having “privilege'” is not realizing that you have it, and that she believes she deserves a chance to redeem herself.

The former USC student also revealed that she has not spoken to either of her parents since they have been in jail.

While Olivia and Isabella are coping, their parents are eating bagged meals and sleeping in cellblocks.

Lori, who is best known for her roles on the TV series Fuller House and When Calls the Heart, has reportedly been “humbled” by her jail experience, according to Fox News. She is serving two months in federal prison and could be released the day before Christmas due to a holiday and weekend loophole, while her husband will remain in the big house until April.