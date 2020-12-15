Nastia Liukin Looks Gorgeous While Taking Her Adorable Dog For A Walk

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sweet trio of snaps taken while she was out on a walk with her adorable dog.

In the first image, Nastia strutted across an expanse of grass with a ton of colorful trees visible in the background, the leaves switching from shades of green to deep oranges and browns. A large body of water was also visible in the scenic setting.

Nastia looked cozy and casual in a matching two-piece set in a deep rust hue. She cloaked her fit figure in a crew neck sweatshirt that had a loose fit, the fabric draping over her toned body without clinging too tightly. She paired the sweatshirt with matching sweatpants that had an elastic detail around the cuff, which she paired with white socks that extended a few inches up her legs.

She also had on a pair of white sneakers, and her blond locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail that blew in the wind as she walked alongside her dog, Harley. Her four-legged friend appeared to be enjoying his adventure as he made his way through the grass and Nastia smiled down at him.

For the second slide, she had kneeled down, wrapping her arms around her dog while he held a plastic water bottle in his mouth. Nastia smiled at the camera, with the sun illuminating her stunning features and her blond locks blowing wildly in the wind. She finished the post with a picture of the two of them standing near the water, several boats visible in the distance.

She paired the series of snaps with a long caption explaining her stance on recycling, and encouraging her followers to head to her stories for recycling tips.

Her followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 1,100 likes within just 11 minutes of going live. It also received 10 comments from her eager audience in the same brief time span.

“The beauty of nature is like food for your soul,” one fan wrote, loving the setting of Nastia’s pictures.

“Love this,” another follower chimed in.

One fan was struck speechless, and opted to simply leave a long string of heart eyes emoji as a comment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nastia tantalized her audience with a double update in which she rocked a bold all-black ensemble with a scandalously plunging neckline. She finished the sexy outfit with lace-up chunky boots for an edgy vibe, and had on a pair of sunglasses as she posed.