Meghan McCain Longs For Holiday Fun With Bestie Clay Aiken: ‘Screw COVID’

Meghan McCain appears to long for some holiday fun with her bestie Clay Aiken. She shared a slideshow of images of their fun throughout the years in honor of this most festive season of family and friends. To vent her frustration, The View panelist said “screw COVID” because she and Clay would not be able to visit with one another in person due to the transmittal rate of the virus spiking across the United States.

In the caption of the image, Meghan said how much she missed her pal, who came in second to Ruben Studdard on the second season of American Idol in 2003. They have been keeping in touch with regular Face Time chats, but Meghan claimed it just wasn’t the same.

She shared a slideshow of eight images where the pals were seen in different scenarios over the years.

In a 2018 segment for The View called “Ask me Anything” seen on YouTube here, Meghan revealed that she and Clay became friends years ago after the two were asked to work on a project together. Meghan said her pal was really good at political analysis. Clay ran for the United States House of Representatives in North Carolina’s 2nd congressional district in 2014. He won the Democratic primary but lost to Republican incumbent Renee Ellmers in the general election, reported Time Magazine.

The two were seen in the first snap seated alongside one another, smiling for the camera. In a second snap, Meghan and Clay posed with President-elect Joe Biden. In a third photo, Meghan and fellow The View panelist Sunny Hostin posed with one another and the singer during one of his holiday concerts with Ruben. The two performed a traditional stage show where they joked and sang holiday classics and some of their greatest hits. The show ran in New York City in both 2018 and 2019.

Another photograph showed the pals in a casual moment as they shared a meal while working on their respective laptops. They dressed to impress in a subsequent snap for the IAVA Heroes Gala, where they posed together on the red carpet for an event that highlights the amazing leaders who empower veterans.

The two joined together to attend a performance of Broadway’s Frozen as well as a sweet pic where they wore extra-large Best Friend necklace halves.

Fans loved Meghan’s sentiment and hoped she would be able to reunite with her pal sometime soon.

“I love the fact that your best friend is Clay Aikens one of the most amazing human beings to walk the earth and you are too,” wrote one follower.

“I love Clay Aiken since American Idol, his singing moves me,” penned a second fan.

“How lucky to have Clay Aiken as a bestie!” claimed a third Instagram user.