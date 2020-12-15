Nina Serebrova Splashes In Swimming Pool, Flaunting Wet Booty In Skimpy Thong Bikini

It might be December, but that is not stopping Miami-based model Nina Serebrova from having a good time in a skimpy bikini. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to flaunt her fabulous figure and perky booty in a neon two-piece while splashing around in a small swimming pool filled with bubbly water.

Nina’s swimsuit had a bright yellow top with tiny, triangle cups which flashed plenty of her cleavage. The bottoms were neon pink with a thong back and straps that tied into bow on her hips.

The popular influencer wore her dark locks down in loose waves, and she accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and a dainty necklace with a small pendant.

Nina’s update consisted of two photos and one video. She was outside on a deck with a glass barrier through which a view of several high-rises in the city was visible. A few wispy clouds filled the sky. Nina sat in a small children’s swimming pool. The inflatable number matched her outfit, as it was pink and yellow. Several rubber duckies were also in the pool.

In the first snapshot, Nina showed off her perky derrière by posing with her back to the camera. She was on her knees and lifted her rear end high enough to flaunt her butt. She placed her hands on her hips as suds rolled off of her cheeks. The ends of her wet hair clung to the arch in her back, calling attention to her hourglass shape.

The second frame captured Nina from a side view as she sat with her legs slightly parted in water that barely covered her thighs. She held a handful of bubbles near her face as she smiled. She arched her back, flaunting her ample chest and flat abs. Suds on her shoulder, chest and thighs drew the eye to her sexy curves.

The video was taken from an angle above Nina as she splashed around. She sat back on her heels with her legs parted while she swung her head from left to right. The beauty also ran her hands along the top of the water while she smiled.

Last week, Nina shared a series of photos that saw her looking elegant and sexy in a top with a plunging neckline. The shirt was a nude color and covered with pearl accents. She paired it with a tight skirt with a slit in the back and sported clear, high-heeled sandals to complete her look.