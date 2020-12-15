Ammika Harris Caresses Her Chest In Sheer Red Lingerie: ‘Santa Baby’

The Instagram model sizzled in see-through underwear.

Ammika Harris put her jaw-dropping curves on display this week as she posed in a sheer red lingerie set on Instagram. The model and social media influencer sizzled and flashed plenty of skin as she got into the festive spirit.

The December 14 upload showed Ammika standing with her legs crossed in a plunging lace bra and matching panties. The top revealed plenty of cleavage with a thick band under her chest and straps over both shoulders with two gold rings to connect them to the lace triangles.

She placed her left hand over her chest and showed off her light pink manicure as her skin glowed.

The bottoms matched perfectly with similar bands over her hips. She pulled them up in line with her navel to highlight her tiny waist and chiselled abs, while the lace sat low. Ammika stood in front of a white wall and the side of a door frame with her toned legs crossed.

She rocked a patterned gray robe that fell down over both shoulders to flash her muscular arms and covered her right hand. Ammika also revealed a large tattoo over the left side of her chest and accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a round pendant.

The 27-year-old, who’s mom to Chris Brown’s son Aeko Catori, gave the camera a sultry look with her long, dark hair pushed to the right as it cascaded over her shoulder. She posed with her plump lips apart and showed off her stunning blemish-free skin.

She tagged Lounge Underwear on the photo and in the caption, where she also borrowed the title of Eartha Kitt’s 1953 festive hit. Plenty of fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“Bodyyy,” one person commented with a heart eye emoji.

“Ok Mrs. Claus! Santa is definitely ‘hurrying down the chimney tonight,'” another wrote with a red heart and loudly crying emoji, referring to lyrics from the song.

“Red is definitely your color,” a third comment read.

“Looking amazing,” a fourth wrote with several double hearts.

The upload was popular with her 1.1 million followers and brought in more than 63,000 likes and 412-plus comments in less than 24 hours.

Ammika previously put her flawless curves on display earlier this year when she shared a sultry set of bedroom photos to her account.

Ammika rocked a beige bra with matching high-waisted panties as she struck several seductive poses on her bed. She lay on her side and sat with her legs apart.